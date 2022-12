It is not easy to stay away from family for months. Bigg Boss house is all about that. It has been more than 2.5 months now that the contestants are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Naturally, it will be an emotional moment for anyone when a letter from home arrives. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot got the chance to read letters sent by their family members. In yesterday's task, there were given options to either read the letter, fans' reaction or captaincy. They chose to read letters and they were in tears. Now, Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has penned a special message for him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to match up to Anupamaa ratings; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is out of Top 5 [Full List Here]

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur wants Shalin Bhanot to play fair

Dalljiet shared the clip of Shalin Bhanot being in tears as he saw the letter from home. In the caption she wished him luck in his journey and asked him to play fair and with his heart. In the video, Shalin stated that he will make his family members proud and he is trying to be a good father. In the letter, his parents asked him to play independently and win the show. On and off, Shalin Bhanot has mentioned Dalljiet on Bigg Boss 16 and has called her a dignified lady. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing ‘I Love Tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back; netizens take a dig at the superstar

Check out Dalljiet Kaur's post below:

Shalin Bhanot has been making the headlines every since he has entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Initially, he was in the news because of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Then for his connection with Tina Datta. They have become very close friends but after Tina's re-entry post eviction, their equation has changed. Tina Datta does not consider Shalin Bhanot to be a friend anymore.

In yesterday's episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also had an emotional moment as she read out the letter sent by her parents. She also got emotional when pinned the blame on her for 's growing feelings.