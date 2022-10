Bigg Boss 16 is turning out like Love School or a couple dating show. Yesterday, Shalin Bhanot finally confessed his feelings for Tina Datta. He said that he had developed a soft corner for her. The two have a discussion in the garden. Thereafter, Tina Datta enquires about his former marriage to Dalljiet Kaur. As we know, their separation was reportedly an ugly one. His ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur said that he was allegedly physically abusive, and it was her maid who rescued her when Shalin Bhanot allegedly hit her when she tried to leave their home. It seems Dalljiet Kaur flew back to her parents in Bangalore, and decided to end the marriage for once and for all. Also Read - Before Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16, THESE contestants made news for their shady past

On the show, Shalin Bhanot denied that his marriage was an abusive one. He said that he was best friends with his ex, hinting at Dalljiet Kaur. His former wife has not taken lightly to this. Dalljiet Kaur took to Twitter to say that they were not at all friends, and he only met her because of their son, Jaydon. She said that she had no hard feelings for Tina Datta but warned Shalin Bhanot to keep her out of his fictional stories. Check her tweet...

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 13, Live Updates: Shalin Bhanot confesses his love to Tina Datta

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

Now, Shalin Bhanot is not being liked inside the house for his bad behaviour with Archana Gautam. Also, fans criticized how badly he spoke with the doctor on the show. Netizens have praised Dalljiet Kaur for being a strong woman and speaking up against wrong...

Hey following you since bigg boss and i know you are a pure soul with beautiful heart ❤️? — arjun joshi (@arjunjoshi600) October 12, 2022

Shalin is so disgusting stay strong daljeet kaur! — #?????? (@iamAlbela_) October 12, 2022

Thats our strongest @kaur_dalljiet giving befitting reply loud & clear with a bang. Standing up for the right thing. The women who suffered any kind abuse or faced domestic violence have so much to learn from you. We are with you. More power to you. — Khadija (@khadijadtweets) October 12, 2022

Thank you for the much needed clarification which we knew his attitude is completely fake, he comes across as extremely rude n a narcissist bully ?? U have always been so wonderful and so dignified and sensible Daljeet, more power, positivity and lotsa love 2 u and Jayden ❤❤ — HeyaItsReg❤ #Rubinaislove❤ (@HeyaItsReg) October 12, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 is making a lot of news because of a rather interesting and entertaining mix of contestants. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare are being liked a lot.