Bigg Boss 16 fans today saw the journey videos of Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Needless to say, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta found great mention in the journey video of Shalin Bhanot. The whole one-sided love and obsession narrative was played out in the video. Manya Singh also made an appearance where she said that it looked like Sumbul Touqeer was obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. The part where her dad comes and slams Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta was also shown. Of course, his entire love story with Tina Datta was also played out. Angry fans of Sumbul Touqeer Khan lashed out at the makers on social media. Check the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey video is full of PriyAnkit moments; fans question the actress' claim of being an Akeli player

Are these people really trying to whitewash trash? He is a manipulator, I will never forget the prayer circle.

Help me understand what did Sumbul do, that she has to go through this humiliation and disrespect over and over again?

We Demand answers!!! She's already out of the show, aur kitna use karoge uska?

If they didn't treat her well that doesn't mean she will start hating everyone she know whom to talk or not

This is all lies that not true #SumbulTouqeerKhan is the one only who has been betrayed in friendships, has been targeted, humiliated and forcefully has been kicked out!

Demaag kharab hai enka. Why bring that girl who suffered so much because of those too again and as the third wheel? That was way off!

We can see that fans are absolutely fuming. Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be performing at the grand finale. Her dance performances on Bigg Boss 16 have totally stunned the audiences. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed winner? From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Rubina Dilaik these celebs feel the trophy belongs to her [View Pics]