In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot expressed his feelings for Tina Datta, which has left their fans gushing over the couple. Shalin found a perfect moment to confess his love to Tina while they were all alone. Shalin then said 'I Love You' to Tina who couldn't stop blushing and called him a mad person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 13, Live Updates: Shalin Bhanot confesses his love to Tina Datta

Later, when Tina and Shalin were seated at the dining table, the house captain Gautam Vig couldn't resist himself from teasing Shalin in front of Tina. Gautam kept his arm over Tina's shoulder and was seen pulling Shalin's leg over his feelings for her. This made him blush and jealous at the same time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's stunning pics will make you root for the Sillbatta Queen [View Pics]

Viewers found Shalin and Tina's love angle cute and said that they look great together. Many people started their 'ShaNa' hashtag while rooting for the first couple of Bigg Boss 16 house. Earlier, fans thought that Shalin was having feelings for Sumbul Touqeer but it is now clear that he likes Tina. However, there were also many others who felt that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to move ahead in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Shalin Bhanot to Tina Datta and more, a look at the family backgrounds of popular contestants

At the start of the episode, Tina was heard telling Shalin that she is afraid that the latter may hurt her feelings. Then Shalin convinced her that he has more to lose if he ever hurts her whereas Tina tried to understand his point.

Take a look.

Real hai ya Fake pata nahi. But the way #TinaDatta blushes is so adorable. She is really pretty even without makeup. If #Shalin is a genuinely good guy, then them being together will be great. Just that Shalin must respect and treat her right. He must also treat others right. — Raven Frost (@Raven_Frost16) October 12, 2022

#ShaNa ka pyaar clearly sbko dikh raha h ?#ShalinBhanot was blushing while talking to Gautam about #tinadatta ❤️

I think kuch toh pakk raha h inke beech ?❤️#Colors #biggboss #biggboss16 — radhika khurana (@shalin_k_dewane) October 12, 2022

Shalin bhanot cute to hai

Hehe

While talking to #tinadatta , he said if he leaves this week, he shall meet her outside .

And then whatever he said she started repeating it .

At last he said :i love you

She was like : ?? Aww#ShalinBhanot #BB16 — Rashmika Kanawar (@rashmiKanawar) October 12, 2022

If someone proves to me that #Shalinbhanot and #TinaDatta genuinely like each other then i will gpay that person 1000 Rs instantly…! Offer valid till the end of this season..#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — ArchanaKaSilbatta (@DenisSpeaks) October 12, 2022

#TinaDatta is going to be so disappointed from herself she doesn't need all this love angle etc she was alone enough she has so much popularity nd is well known but yeh love lapaata ka drama karke sab bekar kar liya woh bhi kiske sath ? — ?.....? (@jagiyaManoban) October 12, 2022

I genuinely feel #TinaDatta 's game would have been a lot better if she had not involved herself in this fake lubLapata and had instead played an individual game. She is a lost potential now. #BB16#BiggBoss16 — Nikita (@NikitaTrivedi77) October 12, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.