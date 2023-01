Bigg Boss 16 fans and especially those of Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been upset with how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have portrayed her as an obsessive clingy young lady on the show. There is a lot of scrutiny on how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's mothers have conducted themselves. They have avoided one another throughout their stay in the house. A source told us, "Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita did not wish to create any drama. She will talk to her son about Tina once he is out. We saw how Tina's mom gets a bit hyper so she did not want any extra drama." Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta's mothers fight over their bond; Rakhi Sawant secretly gets married to Adil Khan [Watch Video]

It seems MC Stan came upto Sunita Bhanot and apologized for everything. He told her that his mother told him that he was wrong in their fights where they abused one another in the filthiest of language. "MC Stan said sorry to her and promised not to repeat such behaviour. Sunita told him to let bygones be bygones now that there is only a month left," the source added. The best part is that Sunita Bhanot worked at sorting out the rift between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

The source says she spent a long time chatting with Sumbul Touqeer. "She found the young actress to be a very sweet person. Sunita Bhanot is very impressed by her," the source said. The hunk has tried to mend his friendship with the actress but Sumbul Touqeer is not interested. The whole situation where she was called possessive and obsessive on national TV was very distressing for all fans of the actress.