Bigg Boss 16 contestants are on cloud nine these days as their loved ones have entered the house. From Shiv Thakare's mother to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father - many entered the big controversial house. Some shared emotional moments but some like Archana Gautam's brother lightened up the mood. For Sajid Khan, sister Farah Khan entered the house and even celebrated her birthday. Today, we shall see Tina Datta's mother and Shalin Bhanot's mom entering the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Shalin Bhanot's mom has this to say about Tina Datta

In a new promo shared, we see Tina Datta's mom entering the house. She accidentally hugged thinking that she is Tina. It turned into a hilarious moment as housemates could not stop laughing. Now, there is an update about Shalin Bhanot's mom. BiggBoss_Tak has tweeted about Shalin Bhanot's mom entering the house and as a surprise, she hugs Tina's mom. Further, as Tina complimented Shalin's mom over her eyes and she returned the compliment. She says 'Look who is talking' and in return, Shalin's mom also said that she should not give wrong signals through her eyes. It seems, slyly she passed on a taunt to Tina.

Tonight’s Episode - To suprise, #ShalinBhanot 's mother hugs #TinaDatta 's mother Tina compliments Shalin's mother on her eyes, to which she says, 'Look, who’s talking?" Shalin's mother advised Tina to not give wrong signals through her eyes. #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2023

Well, it will be a moment to witness, right? Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's mothers fought when they appeared on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar with . Tina and Shalin's relationship has been the talk of the town. Everyone's confused as to what is their relationship status. At times, it seems that they are a couple, otherwise they keep fighting. Tina has been fighting with Shalin left, right and centre.