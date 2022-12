On the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16, viewers witnessed Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan getting into an ugly argument during the nomination task. The two ended up hurling abuses at each other and the housemates had to intervene before their heated fight could turn violent. MC Stan threatened Shalin that his fans are watching. Shalin's parents have now expressed their worry over open death threats to their son from the rapper on national television. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: KRK reacts to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan given a pay cut and more

Shalin's parents penned a heartfelt note to the makers of hosted reality show asking them to keep the competition healthy and safe. They said that after watching last night's episode, they are feeling worried about their son and family's safety as MC Stan was seen threatening Shalin with consequences outside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan saving his best for the last? From nominating Tina Datta to questioning Sajid Khan, rapper is on fire

They questioned MC Stan's action and asked the makers how the threatening footage was allowed to be aired on national television, adding that more threats have been pouring in via fandoms over last night's episode. Though Shalin's parents are confident that their son will emerge as the winner but at the end of the day, the show is for entertainment purpose and such life and death situation is worrisome. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan calls out Sajid Khan for his hypocrisy; fans say, 'No one has that much of guts' [Read Tweets]

"Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok?"

"It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us," read the letter.

During the nomination task, Stan and Tina got into a war of words after he nominated her. Shalin jumped into it and got into a heated argument with Stan who replied saying that he will give one lafa (slap). Shalin then told Stan, "Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade."

Both of them got abusive. Stan then walked towards Shalin, yelled at him and said, "Ma-baap pe mat ja." When Shalin told Stan that it was him who had started the fight, Stan told him in Hindi, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?"