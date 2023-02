Bigg Boss 16 fans saw the journey video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot last night. Fans loved the journey video of Shalin Bhanot. Many said it was very emotional given the kind of situation he went through. Bollywood Life caught up with a chat with his parents. His father, Brij Mohan Bhanot told us, "It was a very touching video. We were happiest when Bigg Boss said that he was never off the grid. This is a testimony that he gave his cent per cent to the show. He has danced, joked and given entertainment in whatever way he could." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, LIVE UPDATES, 10 February: Rohit Shetty to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants, Abdu Rozik returns to India and more

We also asked them if they ever felt troubled or pained seeing that Shalin Bhanot was left alone in the house. His father told us, "The show has proved that he is a fighter. He has the endurance and perseverance. We are very proud. Also, he has played like a king. The Mandali always had each other's back but he was alone. The other group in the house never played for each other." His mom stated, "A tiger hunts alone. He has made it to the finals without having a genuine friend inside. This speaks volumes about his commitment and attitude to the show." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik flies back to India from the US just ahead of grand finale; fans want 'Mandali' to party together

They say they are proud to know that neutral viewers feel that Shalin Bhanot has contributed immensely to the show. His father says we feel thrilled when people say Bigg Boss 16 was the Shalin Bhanot show. Talking about the whole issue with Sumbul Touqeer, his mother said that Shalin Bhanot is affectionate with everyone he meets. "I feel Shalin did not do anything wrong. He always cared for her like a friend. The narratives where set by others. I hope people realise this," his mom said. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Not just Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare, even Archana Gautam to participate in Rohit Shetty show?

When we them if they felt the whole Tina Datta angle impacted his game, his father refused to comment. His mother said she had no regrets on how his journey panned out, she said, "He has given it his all. Shalin Bhanot has been entertainment and more entertainment on the show."