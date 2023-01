Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan is being criticised strongly after she bashed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and called her a vamp. In the last night's episode, we witnessed how accuses Priyanka of being biased and unable to stand up for what is right and she is here to bust her myth. Tina Datta also got badly slammed and is now evicted from the show and called mastermind by Farah Khan. Farah is facing slamming from Priyanka's fans and they are claiming that she is biased towards mandali because her brother was the one who made this group hence she cannot be against it and are trending Shame on Farah Khan on Twitter. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Bollywood power couples who collaborated after marriage [Watch Video]

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA https://t.co/VUrqAapS1N — Dhanya (@dhanyadaz) January 28, 2023

i wishhh kbhi in remarks pr v discussion hota but jb bb khud mandali ka member h we can’t expect anything ..sad but truth ? SHAME ON FARAH KHAN MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/DrS6xsoTQN — ᴀᴍᴏʟɪ♔ (@AmoliHuYrr) January 27, 2023

What Shame Shame on Farah Khan

Kismat achi hai SK dint Come To Host Warna Band Bajti PCC n Tina Ki ?? Shukar Karlo Praise karo toh sahi Warna Shame ….Acceptance of Criticism hai he nahi …PCC Fandom are Rude.#ShivThakare For A Win

Haq Se Mandali

Together Till Finals pic.twitter.com/P6sK4oXDNG — Team Shiv Thakare Ofc (@ImTeam_Shiv) January 28, 2023

Let me tell you Farah Aunty that the Biggest Vamp of #BiggBoss16 is your Mandali member Nimmo Aunty

Got it You Better Got it!

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN

MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/7u7dKnFGhx — Simmi Sahu ? (@Simmi_Sahu_) January 28, 2023

Priyanka's fans have come out in huge support of her and are calling her the most beloved contestant in the house, meanwhile, Tina Datta's exit has left her fans disappointed. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is getting badly slammed for her unpleasant remarks over Priyanka. Well, now it's just weeks left for the finale. Lets see who manages to be in the top 2, will it be Priyanka vs Shiv? or some other contestants? Wait and watch! Also Read - Animal BTS Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor's video from sets goes viral, fans call him 'badass'