Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill had made an entry in Bigg Boss 13 house when she was nothing and today she was a star in the house as she came to promote her next song along with MC Square. We saw in the last night's episode that how Shehnaaz calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a god player and even added that she is just superb. Priyank couldn't stop smiling and both the caress passes a flying kiss. In fact, Shehnaaz even praised Priyanka and 's chemistry that made Priyankit fans happy and how.

While talking about Sumbul, Shehnaaz sympathised with her and said Bichari bachi. One knows that the survival is not easy in the Bigg Boss house, and Shehnaaz understood Sumbul's pain. Sana was too very young when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, but she rose like a Pheonix and is now shining like a star.

shehnaaz: sumbul bichari bacchi kahan phassi hui hai. tum bahut talented ho.

in fact sreejita's reason was so positive. she encouraged sumbul 'tum bolo'

happy to hear that from shenaaz and what sreejita said.#SumbulTouqeerKhan #ShehnaazGill #SreejitaDe #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/NTwwpIxZI2 — Kavishka (@TalksKavi) December 10, 2022

Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in the blue sequence off-shoulder dress . Her bonding with was so pure and after watching this chemistry fans cannot wait to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.