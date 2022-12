Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance on the show to promote her next song with MC Square but what she did in the show only proves that she is the real entertainment queen. Shehnaaz played a few games with the inmates where Shiv alleged Soundarya Sharma of being fake and called her the most venomous as per the game. Shiv Thakare is as usual charged up and continues with his rant for Soundarya. But what Sana did to stop him was hilarious.

While Shiv was fighting with Soundarya, she took a dig at him and the other contestants who were raising their voice for the cameras, Shehnaaz said that it is pointless of them to fight and create scene as she is her and nobody else will be covered in the cameras apart from her. This statement of Sana made the mood lighter, and everyone busted into laughter. There is a reason why Sana is special.

sajid aya hug krne ko usko kheti areey bahar niklo abhi bhut hogya tumahra???????????#ShehnaazGill

SHEHNAAZ IN BB16 — ??????. (SID♥) ??????????♡ (@hayeeoyeesun) December 10, 2022

Shehnaaz was not only savage with Shiv, but she even asked to come out of the house now as it's too much and he doesn't need a trophy. Sana how cool are you? and Shehnaaz Gill's bonding also grabbed a lot of eyeballs, in the show the superstar even complimented the Bigg Boss 13 fame that she has left behind when it comes to stardom and Sidnaaz fans connot agree more. Shehnaaz will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan.