Sherlyn Chopra has recently filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan who is currently seen in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 16. The actress filed the complaint at the Juhu police station in Mumbai and wanted to bring to notice the terrible incident that took place in 2005. Sherlyn was molested by Sajid and she spoke her heart out about this painful incident.

A spokesperson of Sherlyn was quoted by ETimes saying that she has filed the case under outraging a woman’s modesty and also claimed that Sajid came on Bigg Boss to whitewash his image. Sherlyn has dispatched the complaint to the police and also marked it to the deputy commissioner along with the National Women’s Commission.

Sherlyn's lawyer Sohail Sharif spoke about the development of the case and said that she has filed the complaint under various sections and has also registered an FIR against under Section 354. Moreover, Sherlyn's only condition is that Sajid should get suspended from the Bigg Boss show, and has also written the same to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. They will even issue the notice to Colors TV and urge them to stop airing the episodes of Bigg Boss where Sajid will be visible.

Apart from Sherlyn, , , and many more celebs have raised their voices against Sajid.