Sherlyn Chopra finally recorded her statement against Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Sajid Khan on October 29. She spoke her heart out with the media and revealed that she was not being allowed to do it. The actress even took to her social media and tweeted saying that she was called later in the day. She even informed everyone that she recorded her statement.

She wrote, "Finally the lady police officer was called to take my statement...thanks @MumbaiPolice ?? Hope FIR is registered against #MeToo accused and Habitual Molester - Sajid Khan immediately! #सत्य_मेव_जयते ???."

Have a look at Sherlyn Chopra's tweet -

She even tweeted saying that the habitual molester, Sajid will be summoned at the earliest for interrogation. She even revealed that an FIR will be lodged against Sajid.

has been one of the constant people who has raised her voice against Sajid's participation in 's reality show Bigg Boss 16. She even shocked everyone by sharing what she went through and left everyone shocked with her horrifying incident. Apart from Sherlyn, , Urfi Javed, and more celebs spoke against Sajid.

Sajid's entry into Bigg Boss 16 left netizens angry and this led to a debate as people wanted him to be ousted from the show after serious sexual allegation against him.