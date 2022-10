Bigg Boss season 16 has kept viewers hooked on their reality show. The show has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens for contestant fights, arguments, and much more. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan's entry left everyone furious. While some Bigg Boss fans defended Sajid and claimed that he deserves another chance to start, while others trolled the channel. Actress Sherlyn Chopra who has accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct is one of the victims who accused him of charges against the filmmaker under the #MeToo movement. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig and other contestants' education qualification will leave you shocked

Sherlyn took to his Twitter account and alleged that the filmmaker had flashed his private part at her. She even revealed that Sajid had reportedly asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. Sherlyn wrote, “I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester." In the tweet, Sherlyn even requested to take a stand. Also Read - 'Remove Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16', say netizens; few feel he should get a chance [Check shocking poll results]

Have a look at Sherlyn Chopra's tweet -

He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating!

Let ?? watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan Read more at: https://t.co/j8kPljB1s6 — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)?? (@SherlynChopra) October 10, 2022

During an interview with Filmibeat, Sherlyn showcased her anger over 's entry on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. She questioned Salman and asked how did they permit the molester to enter the show after Sajid had abused a girl. She even asked about the suffering all women went through after the horrifying experiences of Sajid. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's rude behaviour with the doctor upsets netizens; ask, 'Does he even know the full form of MBBS' [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Apart from Sherlyn, a long list of actresses and models have spoken their hearts out about Sajid and accused him of abuse. For the uninitiated, Sajid has been charged with sexual assault. Singer took to her Twitter and also accused Sajid.