It looks like trouble has been arising a lot for Bigg Boss participant Sajid Khan. Today, Sherlyn Chopra will be recording her statement with Juhu police. This update has arise post she filed an earlier complaint against the moviemaker. Sajid has been in the news, ever since he became a participant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 show. His participation in the show gave a mixed response from everyone.

As per a ETimes report, depending on Sherlyn's statement further course of action will be decided. A decision will be made related to the further course of action. For those who do not know this has come at a time when Faizan Ansari had filed a case against Sherlyn, alleging that the allegations against Sajid in the MeToo case has not been proven yet. Sherlyn had also objected Sajid's participation in the Bigg Boss show and had also sent a letter to the cops related to the same.

Sherlyn's lawyer Suhail Shroff also said in a press event that she was called to the police station to give a recording of her statement. Depending on the same action will be taken against the filmmaker. The MeToo movement had emerged a few years ago. In this movement, there were many women from the entertainment industry who opened up on facing sexual misconduct by moviemaker Sajid Khan. In her complaint, Sherlyn has also written that she wants Sajid to be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house and that he should not get any chance to be on the television. Faizan Ansari on the other hand feels that just accusing Sajid in the MeToo case does not make him a villain. The verdict on his case has not yet come out and thus one cannot blacklist him until he is proven guilty by the court. Faizan also requested the moviemakers to boycott Sherlyn and revealed that she is known for blackmailing rich celebrities.