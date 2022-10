Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day after day. Despite all the hatred, Shalin Bhanot is slowly becoming the rising star in the show. In the latest episode, we saw how Bigg Boss gives a task to Shalin for being Archana Gautam's spokesperson in the house and asked her to be silent and only talk through Shalin. Until Bigg Boss intimidation, Shalin will have to speak on behalf of Archana and she will tell him about what she wants and not. Archana and Shalin even indulge in a huge fight amid this task. While Shalin who is gaining a lot of popularity in the show is not being liked by many due to his negative attitude. And now ex-Bigg Boss winner to admits that never liked Shalin in the show. But seems like right now she has changed her mind, all thanks to Bigg Boss and Archana Gautam.

In the task, Shalin gets a parrot hat from Bigg Boss that he asks him to wear until he is Archana Gautam's spokesperson. And this leaves Archana burst into a huge laughter. Bigg Boss is playing this time as he is we much aware of the cold war between them and hence to grab more viewers' attention he has given this task to Shalin and Archana.

Bigg Boss 16: Watch the video of Shalin Bhanot wearing a parrot hat as he turns Archana Gautam's spokesperson

Skip Shinde too enjoyed this task and took to her Instagram and wrote, "Mujhe Shalin Kabhi Pasand Nahi aaya lekin pahli baar I like him with Archana ..Great Bigg Boss!!.. Hats off to you! Sahi pakde hai !!!ye Archana ko

Don’t miss this bb.. So much fun". Well, Bigg Boss 16 mai iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge.