Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end but its contestants are still ruling social media. Be it the winner MC Stan or runner ups Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - fans are unable to get over these celebrities. Today, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are trending on Twitter. Fans loved their bond in Bigg Boss 16 house. They were closest to each other and had a gala time in each other's company. Together they were known as Shibdu and they has some very good moments inside the house. Fans are recalling all those moments and trending them on Twitter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan unplugged: From being gutted over Shiv Thakare's defeat to winning over Buba, the rapper bares his heart and how

MERA JAAN MERA DIL SHIBDU is trending on Twitter with full power. It has become one of the top trends on the microblogging site. Fans are sharing pictures and videos of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik and are talking about their friendship. 'Mera Jaan, Mera Dil' is Abdu's line which he often used to use to address Shiv. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shiv Thakare: Bigg Boss 16 contestants and what they are busy with after the show?

Check out what fans have to say about Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik.

Two Pure souls who do have communication difference between them .. still connects with each other and can share everything ..Abdu is an angel sent for Shiv who believes him as “ bhagavan ka dudh “Thank you for giving us these two beautiful People!!

Well, Shiv Thakare may not have won Bigg Boss 16, but he definitely won a friend for life in Abdu Rozik. May we get to see more of them together.