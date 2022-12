Bigg Boss 16 fans love the bond of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. The two have been the best of friends so far. In fact, they are simply adorable together. Of late, some distance has come into the friendship. Fans feel it it due to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The Bigg Boss Marathi winner and the actress are showing signs of a budding friendship. Though we often see Abdu Rozik with them it looks evident that he feels left out. Shiv Thakare is quite caring towards Abdu Rozik but there is some issue. Fans now want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to be out of the show. But she is due for a longer stay as per rumors. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma's pics go viral, Raj Anadkat on his exit from TMKOC and more

It seems in the coming days Shiv Thakare will tell MC Stan to not give chocolates to Abdu Rozik. He will say it in a joking manner. But Abdu Rozik will be upset and walk off. Later, Shiv Thakare will try to console him but it looks like he is very upset. Sajid Khan told him that they two were the clowns of the house. He said that jokers only know how to make people laugh, and there is no scope for love in their lives.

Abdu loses his calm at Shiv MC Stan distributing chocolates & when Abdu asks for it, Shiv mockingly says 'Isko mat de'. Abdu angrily leaves d room, bt Nimrit brings him back. Shiv say he was fooling around &it's a small issue. Abdu disagrees with Shiv & says d issue is not small — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 7, 2022

Yaar nimmo ko nikalo isske karn dosti khraab ho rhi....abdu chotti baat pe bi react kar rha abb? — DEAR John Singh (@RealityKing890) December 7, 2022

Are relax, just wish that SK will make him understand the whole thing and he will be fine soon. He is just missing the bond, i don't know with whom either nimrit's or shiv. — Rahul (@I_RahulBD) December 7, 2022

Its bcz of nimmo..she keeps saying tht #ShivThakare likes her more!! ??Yr ye hathi jhn jati h ..vhn ladai krwatti h...nikalo isko...isko vote de kon rha h bc!! And #ShivThakare doesnt know thw whole issue ..#Mcstan shud talk now nd tell shiv about abdu!! — PandyaAbdya (@PandyaAbdya) December 7, 2022

Ye nimmo aur sajid ko nikalo bahr.. ye faltu ki bakwas suru ki abdu ke saath. Sb to mst h bs abdu suffer kr rha h. dimag khrab krke rkha h. lelo trp isse bhi ?

Ye anxiety ki devi ki wjh se abdu depress ho ayega??

Plzz @BeingSalmanKhan #AbduRozik ko samjhaiye. Ye accha nhi h? — magical_vibes✨ (@nidz193) December 7, 2022

We can see that fans want the actress out of the show. However, it looks highly likely that MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer might be told to exit Salman Khan's show.