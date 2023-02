Bigg Boss 16 saw the journey videos of Shiv Thakare and MC Stan today. Cutie Abdu Rozik has been featured prominently in both of them. The journey video of Shiv Thakare was like a blockbuster movie. The good news is that Abdu Rozik is coming to India for the grand finale of the show. This has warmed hearts of Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan fans. He is going to fly down from the US. #ShibDu is trending on social media after fans got to see their cute and heartfelt moments on social media. Fans are hoping that a dance performance of the two will happen on the grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's romantic dance, Sumbul Touqeer's solo performance and more acts to make it a lit evening

Well, Abdu Rozik has made a vote appeal for Shiv Thakare. He has asked all his fans to vote for his brother Shiv Thakare. The video is too adorable. Take a look at the cute video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents react on his journey video; say, 'We started missing him all the more after watching it' [Exclusive]

#AbduRozik wants #ShivThakare to win from bottom of this heart❤️ Love you Abdu ?

#Shibdu is the an emotion ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/KAaHxCH8dg — Maverick (@Engineer_kd27) February 10, 2023

First time I feel sad about #AbduRozik voluntary exit ? Our Abdu was an very integral part of #ShivThakare & #MCStan ' s #BB16 journey & today if he didn't exit then surely BB could have shown our Abdu ki Journey with all human emotions ! ABDU DESERVES JOURNEY VIDEO#BB16 pic.twitter.com/VaPofimLO2 — ANKI JAIN ??♥️ (@Peaceofmind0135) February 10, 2023

Words of Abdu in his today's live: please guys vote for shiv thakre if you guys loving me vote for my brother Shiv.. he deserves to win.. he is so very hardworking and he has a good heart please guys vote for him please ❤️ Aye kya baat h @Abdurozikartist ❤️#ShiBdu #ShivThakre — Srishti Sharma (@SrishtiS28) February 10, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale on Sunday. Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the most likely winner of the show. The toughest competition is from Shiv Thakare. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, LIVE UPDATES, 10 February: Rohit Shetty to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants, Abdu Rozik returns to India and more