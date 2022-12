Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are facing strong criticism for being disgusting as per the viewers as they claim that Shalin Bhanot's outburst over Arabia Gautam was planned and he did it intentionally. Shalin Bhanot loses his calm and cool after Archana went extremely low and brought his mother and ex wife Daljiet Kaur in their fight. Shalin was seen asking Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room or else he doesn't know what he will do next and only wants to quit the show.

AUDIENCE SUPPORTS SHALIN BHANOT High time to throw gutter mouth Archana from BB house.#ShalinBhanot? #BB16 pic.twitter.com/nHqxPXLQqD — Gaurav Kumar (@itsgauravkr) December 27, 2022

AUDIENCE SUPPORTS SHALIN BHANOT Archana is pure gutter mouth She needs to be thrown out of BB house.#ShalinBhanot? is ruling #biggboss house.#Shalin stay calm..this house will test your patience level.#BB16 #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/7IQb5AS5JT — Gaurav Kumar (@itsgauravkr) December 27, 2022

Later Shalin broke down and said that he doesn't want to win the show as there are bad people in the house aiming to Archana. Sajid hugs him and calms him down and goes to Archana and questions why she goes personal, before Shalin she picked Vikkas for a fight and attacked him personally where she takes a dig at his wife's miscarriage and said, 'Baap bhi nahi ban sakta'.

Archana is clearly losing it day by day and we wonder how will react to these foul statements of her. The viewers are eagerly waiting for Weekend Ka vaar to witness the bashing as they demand strict action against her in the show.