Bigg Boss 16 has been a super duper season. The future looks bright for all the finalists of the show. One of the adored jodis is ShivRit. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare looked great together inside the house. As we know, music producers and labels make a beeline for all hit BB jodis once a season is over. Not much details are out on who is the label or singer but they have been signed on. We can see expect more announcements from the likes of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and others. ShivRit made a joint entry to the party of Farah Khan. Fans loved seeing them together once again.

BREAKING! #ShivThakare and #NimritKaurAhluwalia to be seen together in a music video. They will be shooting for a music video soon. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 16, 2023

It is rumoured that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is dating her co-star Maahir Pandhi. The two know one another from Chhoti Sardarnni days. But she has not confirmed her relationship. He was supporting her from outside. But ShivRit has built a strong fan base from the show. This is how shippers reacted to the good news.

Like all other bonds of Shiv I love #Shivrit too A beautiful bond of friendship emotions loyality n laughter Hope this stays like this. Shiv is a good friend and so is Nimrit@ShivThakare9 @NimritAhluwalia WE ADORE SHIVRIT — Ur P (@p26ur) February 16, 2023

Agar Sach hai to congratulations to all of you

WE ADORE SHIVRIT — Nimibb16 Nim (@nimiinbb16) February 16, 2023

Shivrit... Is not everyone's cup of tea... Indigestion hote hai.. Toh stay away.

WE ADORE SHIVRIT — Innocent_zone? (@Moumita67293599) February 16, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's career looks on an upswing. She has been signed on by Ekta Kapoor for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be a part of the stories in the anthology film.