Bigg Boss 16 fans saw how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's fake love angle also dragged in their teams including manager and PR agents. This is not surprising. Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a heated affair. While contestants are battling it inside, their teams outside are giving it 200 per cent to campaign outside. Well, the fans of Shiv Thakare have found out that Guunjan Manaktala who is the wife of Vikas Manaktala is allegedly one of the partners of the firm that manages Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work and digital presence.

This has not gone down well. They feel it looks like vested interests given that even Vikas Manaktala entered the show as a wild card. They are managing both Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shiv Thakare fans are fuming as Guunjan Manaktala had alleged that the Marathi Bigg Boss winner wore the clothes sent for Vikas Manaktala. It lead to a war of words between the teams of Shiv Thakare and Vikas Manaktala. The new discovery of Guunjan Manaktala being a partner has made Shiv Thakare fans wonder if degrading him was a part of their 'alleged strategy'.

Well, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading on ground level. But the fight is for the second spot.

Well, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks certain to be winning the trophy. As per all Khabris, it is going to be a lop-sided win for her. In the mean time, fans are trying to do everything to find a chink in the armour of the opponent.