Fans of Bigg Boss 16 very super happy to see the journey videos of their faves. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have both had videos close to 20 minutes. They have joined elite players of the show like late Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik. Shiv Thakare the leader of the mandali had a video that was close to 23 minutes. From his friendship to anger and how he rallied the whole group, Shiv Thakare gave his cent per cent to the show. On the other hand, Archana Gautam had a blockbuster video. Fans have hailed the true lone wolf of the show, and entertainment queen, which was Archana Gautam.

MC Stan's journey video was also made nicely. It showed his growth from being a hesitant contestant to slowly making in the house. The friendship was the main highlight in the Shiv Thakare and MC Stan videos. In fact, all the videos have repeat viewing quality. It is evident that Shiv Thakare has played like one of the OGs of the game. Shalin Bhanot's JV also got immense love from one and all. The TV hunk was also quite lonely on the show. But he survived and made it to the top five.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's video was like an emotional ride. The whole friendship and one-sided love angle with Ankit Gupta played out like a movie. There were some really touching moments given the intensity of their relationship. Tell us whose journey video did you love the most from Bigg Boss 16...