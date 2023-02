Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end but its contestants are still making noise. From winner MC Stan creating a record with his Instagram Live to Shiv Thakare receiving a grand welcome in his hometown Amravati, all that audiences are talking about his Bigg Boss 16. The stars are also busy making appearances and giving out interviews. Today, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were papped in the city and they were at the same location. It seems that Shiv and Archana have buried the hatchet and have become friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam opens up MC Stan and Mandali, says ‘I am more famous…’ [Watch Video]

In a video that has hit the internet, fans could see Shiv Thakare praising Archana Gautam. He said that had she not been in the house, there would have been no fun. They even danced together. Even at Farhan Khan's Bigg Boss 16 success bash, Shiv and Archana pulled off a sultry dance performance. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam had massive fights inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. At one point, Archana even got eliminated from the show because she held Shiv Thakare by his neck. They had a massive fight inside the house that went out of control. She was then brought back but her fights with Shiv Thakare did not end. Till the end, they were at loggerheads.

Check out Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's video below:

Meanwhile, rumours are that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will be seen in the season 2 of 's show Lock Upp. There are also rumours that Shiv Thakare may be a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 that will be hosted by . There are no confirmation on these reports though.

On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already bagged Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Shalin Bhanot will be next seen in 's show.