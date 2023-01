The Bigg Boss season 16 has been entertaining its viewers since the day of its inception. The contestants try their level best to keep the audiences hooked to the screens with their controversies and ugly spats. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates will get to earn their lost prize money. Bigg Boss keeps a ration task and keeps all the food items worth Rs 10 lakh. The prices of flour, quinoa, and other essential things make contestants wonder if they should buy the ration or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot discusses 'Sakhi' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with MC Stan; says, 'Shabdon Main Ghumati Hai' [Watch Video]

The promo of Bigg Boss 16's upcoming episode has left netizens surprised. Bigg Boss will be seen giving a chance the contestants to win some prize money along with the chance to win a Ticket to the Finale. Bigg Boss will taunt Soundarya Sharma who keeps picking personal items for her bestie Archana Gautam. Shiv Thakare who has been at loggerheads with Archana Gautam since day one once again got into an argument which took an ugly turn later. Archana keeps taunting Shiv, who later loses his calm as he tells her that her intention and thoughts are dirtier than this water. He calls her 'Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya. master'.

Moreover, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan have opinions about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shalin says that he is unable to understand her as she keeps interrupting always. While, Shiv and MC Stan say that her only motive is to fight, and ever since left the show, she has been 'zero'.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been once again throned as the captain of the house and she even secured her place in the finale week. While, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot are planning to break the house rules.