Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a high volume drama between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The friends-turned-foes again locked horns with each other and this time over kitchen woes. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022; Abhishek Bachchan tagged 'Besharam' and more

It all started when Archana refused to make rotis for the contestants. This triggered Priyanka's anger and she told the housemates that from now on she will make rotis for everyone instead of Archana. However, Priyanka said that she will not make breakfast the next day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan and more — Highest to lowest paid contestants of Salman Khan's show

This did not go down well with Archana who lashed out at Priyanka and accused her of being petty to hide everyone's else atta (Flour). She did not stop there. Archana went on to call Priyanka 'pagal aurat' telling her that unlike her, she believes in feeding everyone with extra rotis. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan get into a verbal argument; former calls her 'non-existent and invisible'

Priyanka then pointed out that Archana has a problem with her while she is takes over the kitches duties. She then accused Archana of creating an ugly ruckus inside the house. This became a huge issue as everyone turned against Archana who then continued to stand her ground.

Archana then went on to Shiv Thakare and shared her ordeal. Shiv consoled her as she wept like a baby. Shiv assured her that she can take his atta in whatever quantity she wants and gave her a comforting hug. Shiv's gesture towards Archana won several hearts. Fans started calling him a true gentleman.

Aww ? Shiv you are true gentleman ? you are the bestest yaar ? like how can someone be this much nice , Thank you so much for consoling her ?❤️

"tu khara maratha aahes Shiv" #Arshiv ??#archanagautam • #shivthakare • #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/raXMzhm0YF — ??????? ?????? (@Archana_Admire) December 18, 2022

My softest boy ?#ArShiv is just another level of chemistry ? Isko apna dukhda #ShivThakare k pass aa kar hi Rona he ?#ShivThakare? #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/yZVRe6Ndcu — Mamta Soni (@Mamta_s0ni) December 18, 2022

KING HEARTED SHIV THAKARE ? Whole #FootageGang bullied archana today, she came to shiv crying. Our tiger said ," tu tension kyu le Rahi hai,

Hamare pass jitna aata hai sab tera hai "

Aapla manus @ShivThakare9#ShivThakare #ArchanaGautam#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/FWsrueU0o1 — ???? ??????? ???????? ? (@ShivThakareTM) December 18, 2022

Priyanka is such a heartless girl ?? Archana made rotis and gave extra to Shiv, Priyanka started asking her aata back? Archana ne apne liye liya bhi nahi tha?#BiggBoss16 #BB16#ArchanaGautam #ShivThakare #ArShiv pic.twitter.com/nCmVEtOWqA — Archana Gautam (@Archana_Gautamm) December 18, 2022

