In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Salman Khan grilling the housemates as usual. Well, firstly, it's great to see Salman Khan back in action. The superstar was down with dengue because of which he couldn't shoot the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Karan Johar graciously took over hosting duties. However, fans were wanting to see the savage avatar of Salman on the show again. And alongside the Tiger 3 actor, it seems the housemates are also going savage. Shiv Thakare is getting hailed for the new promo of Bigg Boss 16. He spoke up about Shalin Bhanot during a fun task.

Bigg Boss 16 upcoming promo: Shalin Bhanot is fake?

A new promo of Bigg Boss 16 was dropped by the channel online. In the promo, we see Salman Khan grilling the housemates in a task where one of the contestants is in the activity room on a chair and he asks other housemates some questions based on which the contestant in the activity room is slapped or saved. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are asked to sit on the chair.

When it is Shalin's turn, Salman asks housemates if Shalin is rang badlu girgit. Apart from Archana, Abdu and Sumbul, everyone gives a green card, agreeing with the statement. Next, Salman asks if Shalin is using Sumbul as per his convenience. Sumbul and Nimrit disagree. But not everyone's answers are revealed. Salman asks Shiv Thakare about the same.

Shiv Thakare exposes Shalin?

Shiv reveals that Shalin is never fully in support of Sumbul. Shalin adds to it by saying that he is not here to take advantage of anybody. He says that he knows how to be friends with people. Salman takes a jibe at him saying that they saw it in the nominations very clearly. Shiv calls Shalin a great actor and says that whenever Tina comes, he starts acting up and they all laugh watching him. Shalin says Shiv can come to him to learn the ropes of acting and be a good actor. Shiv hits back, that Shalin can learn to be real for the reality show from him. Watch the promo here:

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Katrina Kaif gracing the sets. She will groove on Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Salman Khan.