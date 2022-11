Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be an interesting season. Fans have been invested given the kind of drama Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam are bringing on the show. Plus, we have Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot as well. As we know, the whole house is divided into two groups. One of them is that Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sajid Khan. Even Sumbul Touqeer is more inclined towards that side. A fan has shared a picture where we can see Shiv Thakare standing with his hands outstretched. It looks a bit like Sidharth Shukla when he had said that Akela Hoon dialogue on Bigg Boss 13.

#BB13 just remembered a scene n the iconic dialogue

"Akela tha, akela hun, akela hi kush hun aur akele se phatt thi hai tum sabki”

Looking at present situations that’s all I wanna tell

Jo bhi hai danke ki chat pe karna #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/Ht79JkVhGU — Sara Hegde (@isaratweetz) November 15, 2022

Shiv Thakare has said that he idolises Sidharth Shukla. The late Balika Vadhu star is considered as the GOAT of Bigg Boss. His season, Bigg Boss 13 was a huge blockbuster. Everyone contributed and the TRPs touched 4.5 on some weekends. Angry fans of Sidharth Shukla had this to say...

Sidharth k pair ki ungli k nakhun k brabar b nh h so shutup — sidnaaz#priyankit (@meenu241) November 15, 2022

Yahan thoda diff hai , mandali ke saath jhund mein hai — uma@tejran (@meuma_tweets) November 15, 2022

No one beat siddharth shukla ok cheep thakre uske samne kuch bhi nahi he — #Ishani (@Priyankit2468) November 15, 2022

Har nalle ko sid se compare karke sid ki bejazzathi tho mat karo …shiv sid ke nail ke barabar bhi nai hain …king ek hi hain aur ek hi rahega …sid jaisa pose karnese sidharth nahi ban jayega koi …sid ke naam se footage lena band kare … — Ravz ? (@Dr_ravali_N) November 15, 2022

Wasn't a die hard SID SUPPORTER ever.

But he had a level, a class. He had the guts to keep his hands down EVEN INFRONT OF SK,NO MATTER WHAT Iss jaise insaan Pe unke lines use karke , Don't disrespect that GOD LEVEL BB CONTESTANT! END OF DISCUSSION!#PriyAnkit — Atithee Apoorva (@Atitheeapoorva7) November 15, 2022

We can see that fans do not feel that Shiv Thakare is close to Sidharth Shukla in any manner. The contestant is going good though. Many are predicting that he will be in the top five of the show.