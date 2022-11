Bigg Boss 16 is all over the news. The unlimited dose of drama has left fans intrigued. The latest season is turning out to be a successful one as it is gaining maximum TRPs on the chart. On social media too, netizens are talking about Bigg Boss 16 with full power. Every day, contestants are trending for different reasons. Today, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are trending. 'PROUD BBM WINNER SHIV' is trending on Twitter as fans are slamming Archana Gautam for making fun of it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Is Rakhi Sawant the first wildcard contestant of Salman Khan's show? Here's the truth

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fans are upset with Archana Gautam

On Twitter, netizens are slamming Archana Gautam for making fun of Shiv Thakare and his Bigg Boss Marathi win. She made a statement about the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi and even laughed when stated that she he has been the winner. Netizens are stating that she is making fun of the language as well as his dedication. Netizens are saying that BB should take an action against her and she should be made to apologize immediately.

Take a look at the tweets below:

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV just take action against this lady...she always say this...if didi bolna is wrong to kya aapke liye ye shi ha ki baar baar ek ladki dusre bb ke liye bol rahi ha...iss weekend ke baar me archana ko saza milni chhaiya PROUD BBM WINNER SHIV https://t.co/FmBOHGMfOM — Shruti Shrivastava (@shrutiAbhiArmy) November 28, 2022

What the fffff I really don’t understand these people’s they come here earn and disrespect our people and show ? throw archana out or ask her to apologize PROUD BBM WINNER SHIV @CMOMaharashtra — Prakash Bhusate (@b21prakash) November 28, 2022

archana says that vo to sirf state level ka bb jeeta ha to madam ji aap to district level election bhi nhi jeeti ha or shiv ne to State level ka BB jeeta ha jo ki aapke liye impossible ha usme jana or uske task karna...to madam aap to kuch bolo he mat. PROUD BBM WINNER SHIV — Shruti Shrivastava (@shrutiAbhiArmy) November 28, 2022

What is your take on it? Tweet to us and let us know.