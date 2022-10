Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is right now plotting against Shiv Thakare along with Ankit Gupta after the train box task where Sajid Khan takes Ankit in his box and chose Sumbul Touqeer Khan instead of her. And this left Priyanka irked and how. And now the latest promo shows Priyanka plotting against Shiv Thakare with Ankit and deciding to spoil his game. This leaves Shiv's fans highly upset and they call out Priyanka and pick her for her smartnesses. While Ankit agrees with Priyanka and agrees with her to go against Siv Thakare.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chaudhary plotting against Shiv

Shiv fans are slamming Priyanka for stopping so low and re if her that he is their Baap in the game. Take a look at how Shiv fans rally against Priyanka. One user wrote, " Shiv tum logo ka baap hai.... Uska game tum kya ulta karoge". Another user said, " Priyanka ita kya bura lag gya yrr , bus ek room hi toh change Kiya usme tumne Nimrit se hath milliya , shiv ki bitching krne lgi. .... Galt Jaa rhi ho bhen". Third user said, " Fake conversation alg hi dikh rhi madam acting ki thodi padhai kro". One more user commented, "How irritating she is,,,,bol rahi hai usko samaj nahi aa raha hai ki yaha hai ek aur,,, matlab apne aap ko kya samajhti hai ye ladki,,, aisa bhi kiya hasil kiya.".

While Archana Gautam who was the part of the conversation for a while told Priyanka and Ankit that his game is very strong m to which Priyanka refused and said that this is her point of view. Is Priyanka getting over confident in the game? We don't know how this plotting of Priyanka will go against with Shiv. The audience will like this dirt game, only time will tell.