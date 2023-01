The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of weeks away. Fans are doing everything to ensure that their fave wins the show. Or makes it to the top two. Today, a rally was held in Amravati for the success of Shiv Thakare. As we know, it is his hometown. It was a proper parade with decorated cars, dancers and dhols. Shiv Thakare is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and is one of the strongest contenders for Bigg Boss 16. On the show, he has made the strongest contenders whether it is with Abdu Rozik or MC Stan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's last rites, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot reacts after Tina Datta's eviction and more

Yesterday, a trend VIJAYI BHAVA SHIV THAKARE took over social media. Many neutral viewers are fans of Shiv Thakare. He has been a loyal friend and guided his group well on the show. Obviously, his competition is strong. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a very strong existing fan base. She is also a face of the channel. Take a look at the visuals from the road show in the city. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi bats for a 'non-channel' face winning the season; reveals her two faves [View Tweet]

Flash Mob and Rally in Support of @ShivThakare9 at Farshi Stop, Amaravati organised by members of his dance studio and neutral supporters. Ground level following of Shiv Bhau >>> Any other contestant

VIJAYI BHAVA SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/C2bK380D3m — ???? ???? ??????? ???????? (@Team_ShivFC) January 29, 2023

Flash Mob and Rally in Support of @ShivThakare9 at Farshi Stop, Amaravati organised by members of his dance studio and neutral supporters. Ground level following of Shiv Bhau >>> Any other contestant

VIJAYI BHAVA SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/C2bK380D3m — ???? ???? ??????? ???????? (@Team_ShivFC) January 29, 2023

In the past, a huge rally for Luv Tyagi was held by his community during Bigg Boss 11. Fans were stunned. Later, we saw rallies for Umar Riaz during Bigg Boss 13. Winning Bigg Boss trophy has become a matter of local pride and this support for Shiv Thakare shows this! Also Read - Tina Datta's Bigg Boss 16 adventure ends: actress says; 'I had my doubts about joining BB, but I'm glad I did it' [Watch Video]