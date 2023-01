Bigg Boss 16 fans are in for a shocker. Vikkas Manaktala's wife Guunjan has taken to Twitter to say that Shiv Thakare is wearing the clothes she sent for her husband. This is indeed very surprising. As we know, Vikkas Manaktala and Shiv Thakare have shared quite the history on the house. Outside, he told people that Shiv Thakare is one of the most cunning people in the house. He said that he just acts innocent. Vikkas Manaktala had also told Archana Gautam about the incident on Bigg Boss Marathi where Shiv Thakare allegedly got into a nasty incident with another contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shiv Thakare, MC Stan-Tina Datta and other UNUSUAL bonds that have impressed the fans of Salman Khan's show [View List]

Guunjan Manaktala has said that Shiv Thakare hid some of the clothes and perfumes of the hunk which she had sent when her husband had gone in. She said that he wore them when Vikkas Manaktala got outside thinking he won't be caught by them. Take a look at her tweet...

#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes . How can you even wear his clothes ?

His perfumes , his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week . I saw all of this in the live feed . He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it . #shameful pic.twitter.com/l8FwJfMzW4 — Guunjan V M (@GuunjanVM) January 1, 2023

OMG #ShivThakare had hidden the dresses of #VikkasManakTala and some other stuff #GunjanManaktala revealed to us she sent all these items when #Vikkas entered the house. Now after his exit he has started using them as he won't be caught pic.twitter.com/HIy8UyN80k — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 1, 2023

Fans have reacted with shock. Some have called out Guunjan Manaktala for falsely accusing Shiv Thakare. Take a look at the tweets...

Don't do this !! I don't like #ShivThakare game but he is not chor . Yeah drame bnd kro .shiv ki image kharab Mt kro#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#BiggBoss16 — Manpreet Kaur? (@StarKuri_Jassi) January 1, 2023

Are you serious Sameerbhau? I doubted what Vikkas was saying for Shiv. Ab toh sochna padega. Banda kuch aur hee hai. Wow. — Buie aka Rakhee ਰਾਖੀ ??|?? (@BuieBedi12) January 1, 2023

Maybe got shuffled see though I don't like him but don't sat like that it may be a misunderstanding — Yuvika (@yuvika928947) January 1, 2023

Seriously ?.. Dono miya biwi ko bolo #ShivThakare name se footage lena band kre.. shiv popularity se dono pagal ho chuke hee jaake aachi si medical treatment le even colour bhi na pechena bhul gye bechare.. It's damn serious bro..? — ? ? ? ? ? ? ♡ (@Ishani_tweetz) January 1, 2023

Guess we have to wait till the end of the season to find out about the clothes of Vikkas Manaktala. Shiv Thakare has some answering to do to Guunjan Manaktala for sure.