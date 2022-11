Just a week after Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare got into a physical fight, post which Archana was asked to leave, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got violent with each other inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. All the housemate including Shiv intervened into the fight and the latter was seen grabbing Shalin by his face. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Kya karu main marr jau?' and many more such iconic memes and dialogues of Bigg Boss House [Watch Video]

It all started when Tina Datta slipped and injured her leg. Shalin was seen trying to help her out. However, Tina was in pain and asked him to leave her foot. Amid this, MC Stan asked Shalin to leave her if she is not comfortable and already in pain and suggested him that doctors will be able to treat her properly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured beau Mahir Pandhi coming on Salman Khan's show as a wild card?

But Shalin refused and continued saying that he knew how to deal with such injury. This made MC Stan angry and he left by hurling abuses at him. Shalin also lost his cool on MC Stan and said explicit things about the rapper's family. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and more — 7 contestants who made Salman Khan lose his cool with their behaviour

This made MC Stan really angry and he pounced upon Shalin by grabbing a decor from a nearby table. As the rapper charged upon Shalin, all the housemates tried to separate the two. Shiv also intervened as Shalin held MC Stan tight. Soon Shiv was seen holding Shalin by his face and neck and asked him to leave Stan.

However, Shiv's actions have left netizens divided. While some thought that Shiv was trying to help, some felt that it was wrong of Shiv to hold Shalin by his face and wondered if he would now ask Bigg Boss to evict him from the house, just the way he had asked for Archana's eviction for scratching him.

Not only #ShivThakare you can’t forget #NimritKaurAlhuwalia. She was suggesting constantly and she executed and she didn’t dare to tell in #ArchanaIsTheBoss on face that yes, i did it. When archana was asking her who threw her stuff. — Kashish (@Kashish26094924) November 18, 2022

Shiv toh kahi nai jara, dekhte hai abb ye kya stand leta hai. Iski sirf "badi badi baatein aur vada pav khate" wala scene hai. #ShivThakare — Nik Theorizer (@valiantheorizer) November 18, 2022

#biggboss16 itself for accepting violence else both #ShalinBhanot? & #MCStan? for going far below belts … #ShivThakare is unnecessarily dragged… all he wanted was ?to leave him after repeated requests — Bigg Boss King Umar (@BigBossUmar) November 18, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.