Ever since Shiv Thakare has become the captain of the house Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has been refusing to obey him and creating a ruckus in the house and now in the latest episode, you will see how Shiv gets a superpower from Bigg Boss that if the housemates will not listen to him he can punish them. In the latest promo, you can see Shiv obliging to Bigg Boss orders and deciding to punish Priyanka and putting her in the box. And this decision has been lauded by Bigg Bod 11 winner who drops a comment on the video calling it a superb decision.

Watch the video of Shiv Thakare punishing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and putting her in the red box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier this announcement Shiv had insisted that Priyanka make lunch as it was her duty to which she said that she will do her duty but only when she wants and will not oblige him as she was fuming with anger with the mischief, they did with him. Shiv, Gautam Vig, and Nimrit played a prank on Archana Gautam and Priyanka and didn’t let them sleep in the night for a while later the ladies lose their calm and don’t let any house member sleep. So basically, everyone is sleep deprived in the house all thanks to Priyanka and Archana Gautam. Having said that if Nimrit wouldn’t start the prank along with Shiv and other members this wouldn’t have happened.

Now we wonder how this enmity of Shiv and Priyanka take over as this seems unstoppable and the viewers are thoroughly enjoying this entertainment. Archana Gautam might be the next target as even she was seen sleeping in the day time and not obliging to captain.