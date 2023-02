Bigg Boss 16 came to an end yesterday. The Grand Finale saw MC Stan lifting the trophy. The lone warrior, the underdog of the house turned out to be the winner of the house. It was being speculated that either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the show but MC Stan left them all behind. Shiv Thakare turned out to be the first runner up of the show while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turned out to be the second runner up. Post the show, it seems the contestants had a party with Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan to Sidharth Shukla; here's how much prize money the winning contestants took home

Entertainment News: Shiv Thakare talks about MC Stan's win

A video of Shiv Thakare exiting Bigg Boss 16 sets in the morning has made it to the internet. He talks about the after party and says that party was good as he got to sit and talk with . He calls Salman Khan god and shared that he made his body looking at him. He expressed happiness that from the streets of Amravati, he managed to reach Bigg Boss house. He also spoke about winner MC Stan. Shiv said that MC Stan 'haq hai uska trophy par'. He called him his 'jaan'.

It seems that after discussion and party went on till late as Salman Khan was spotted leaving the filmcity in the morning at 7 am.

Now, it is being reported that Shiv Thakare will next be seen in another reality show, i.e., Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. , the host, had entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to choose the contestants for his stunt-based the show. Shiv is said to be one of the contestants. His fans are excited to see him in KKK. However, official confirmation is yet to come.