In a span of one week, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare has won hearts. The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has come across as strong, genuine and loving. The huge USP has been his friendship with Abdu Rozik, the singer from Tajikistan. The two look adorable together. Shiv Thakare was seen upset day before yesterday, and Abdu Rozik consoled him. In a candid chat with BollywoodLife, Shiv Thakare spoke about his ambitions from the show. He said, "I was happy to win Bigg Boss Marathi but I feel I should not rest on my laurels. The reach of Bigg Boss Hindi is huge. People have attained global stardom after this show given it is watched online too."

He told us who is fave Bigg Boss winner and it is not a surprise. Shiv Thakare told us, "I loved Bigg Boss 13. I feel Sidharth Shukla was real and entertaining all through. I would love to play an all-round game like him. Saying that, my journey is my own and I do not wish to copy anyone. I feel people connect to real emotions and that is something Sidharth Shukla never shied away from showing to the public. But I want to build my own identity."

We also asked him if he is exploring the idea of finding love inside the house. Shiv Thakare quickly said, "No. I want to play the game solo. I do not think I am a kind of person who can fall in love in Bigg Boss house." He also said that he feels thrilled at the opportunity to be able to interact with Salman Khan. "This is a dream come true for any child who has grown up seeing him. I am excited for Weekend Ka Vaar." Lastly, when we asked if him he has a PR machinery in place for the show, he said, "I trust the janta of Maharashtra and India to vote for me if I do well."