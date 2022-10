Bigg Boss season 16 is getting interesting everyday. We saw last week that Sreejita De got evicted from the house. She was the first contestant to have got evicted from the Bigg Boss home. This week we saw that Shiv Thakare had won the captaincy task against his competitor Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. On the other hand Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot have been the nominated contestants. A fan account of Bigg Boss 16 titled The Khabri has revealed that Shiv sent Priyanka to jail as she was not performing her duties well. Reportedly, he had warned her several times but she did not obey his orders.

Videos floating online show that Priyanka is sitting in the jail while is seen sitting outside. PriAnkit fans are in aww of his reaction. Priyanka was seen telling about her experience to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She revealed that she told Ankit to leave who was being stubborn as he did not want to leave Priyanka in that situation. Shiv and Priyanka earlier had many issues, so when he got the chance to be the captian, he used all his powers. Bigg Boss fan page named The Khabri also posted an image of Ankit looking sad as Priyanka sits inside the jail.

Watch Ankit Gupta's reaction after seeing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in jail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Khabri (@realthekhabri)

It looks like Shiv Thakare has created a mark for himself in the Bigg Boss house. Shiv has already given a hard blow to Priyanka and in the upcoming weeks it will be interesting to see how he will be reacting with different contestants. He has been in the limelight because of his personality. Initially Priyanka and Shiv were very good friends but things started turning ugly after he got the throne of captain. Priyanka was the person who had supported Shiv. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for latest entertainment news.