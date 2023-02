Bigg Boss 16's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. And it has been a riot. Well, it began with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates – Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan – being grilled by the reporters. All five of them had to face very difficult questions from the media. After the grilling session, the housemates were seen fighting it out. Well, it was Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan who first got into a fight. And later, we saw Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get into a nasty fight over making rotis and sabji. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ongoing track improves popularity, Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 rule hearts – Meet TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get into a nasty fight

Bigg Boss 16's latest episode saw Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary discussing cooking. Archana asked Priyanka to help her out and Priyanka was not ready. They got fighting and started bickering over the same and it got out of hand. Before that, Bigg Boss was seen repeating a sentence that only five days have left now. Archana was seen sitting in the kitchen area. Bigg Boss took Archana's name and started the rant of 5 days remaining. He also dropped a subtle hint about others taking away the trophy. Well, if you have watched the episode, you'll have noticed that MC stan and Shalin Bhanot got into a nasty fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and THESE contestants make it to TOP 3; while these two miss the race?

Shiv, Stan and Shalin decode Priyanka and Archana's game

So, while Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a fight, Shiv-Stan and also Shalin, decoded their strategy. They deduced that right after Bigg Boss said that five days remain before the finale with a subtle hint, they both started bickering. And netizens seem to be on the same page as well. Entertainment News is full of Bigg Boss 16 updates every day. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Arjun Bijlani certain THIS contestant will win Bigg Boss 16, Rakhi Sawant’s ex Ritesh talks about 'love jihad' over her marital problems and more

Rift between Priyanka and Archana is so fake as usual. Just as Bigg Boss told them to be active they start their acting.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 — Kamal Rawat (@KamalRa19548872) February 8, 2023

5 din bache he

PCC aayi shalin aur stan k mudde me ghusne ?

Yaar kabhi toh kuch unpredictable kardo ?#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 #VoteForShivThakare — Mamta Soni (@Mamta_s0ni) February 8, 2023

Jaise hi @BiggBoss ne bola '5 din bache hai '#PriyankaChaharChoudhary and #ArchanaGautam started acting mode with kitchen roti mudda ?? This is how these two girls played the whole season ? That's why the audience said u r not real ?☝️#Bb16 #BiggBoss16 — Moody?✷✷ (@Moody951612) February 8, 2023

Bus isi wjha se ye CHINKI PINKI fake lagta h #BiggBoss16 ne bola 5 din bache h

or Roti pe mudda kharda ????#ShivThakare hum smz gye the Bhai #ShivThakre #ShivThakare? VOTE FOR SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/na6jpRO7aN — the_cutegirl6910 (@Nisha69454337) February 8, 2023

After Bigg Boss said 5 days Priyanka started Fake Fight with Archana ??#ShivThakare & #MCStan destroyed their Fakeness again#BiggBoss16 — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) February 8, 2023

PCC & Archanaa doing there fake fight thing again…#ShivThakare :- kya machine log h ye #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — ? Mr. Bug ? (@YoutuberMrBug) February 8, 2023

Fake people (archana & Priyanka) & fack fight for footage aakhari bazzi??

Isliye aese log kisiko pasand nahi ..... ....reality show me

Pure season me dono fake hi thi .....@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @justvoot — Darshan (@Darshan42595050) February 8, 2023

BB - 5 din baki h 5 din baki h What Priyanka and Archana heard - ACTION That f*cking 360 turn from 5 din baki h lado mat to same ration fight ? These two are so predictable and fake#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Devil (@DeviLissHere) February 8, 2023

Yah, we saw Priyanka and ARCHANA’s fake fight today.. Trust me it was damn funny ? — priya kumari (@priyaku62291902) February 8, 2023

It's so amusing after #biggboss reminds 5 days to go, Priyanka and Archana start their fake fight. It's so obvious. — indian_raga ?? (@indian_raga) February 8, 2023

Bigg boss : 5 din bache h

Archana - Priyanka fake fight starts ???#BiggBoss16 — Raj ? (@the__choosenone) February 8, 2023

Reporters grilling the contestants was a fun session enjoyed by the fans.