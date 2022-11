Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare finally shows his angry side as he indulges himself in a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and this has been getting mixed responses from the viewers. Shiv in the video can be seen slamming Priyanka and picking her for getting involved in everything that happens in the house. In the video, you can see Priyank asks Shiv to shut up and he loses his calm and points his finger at Priyanka and comes closer to her, immediately Ankit comes in support of Priyanka and pushes Shiv back and asks him to talk calmly and maintain his distance from her.

Take a look at how netizens are celebrating as they finally get to see the angry side of Marathi Manus Shiv Thakare. And are damn interested in seeing Priyanka and Shiv lock horns with each other.

Finally Maratha jaagla. ????????

Maza aiga I was waiting to see #ShivThakare? angry side. pic.twitter.com/kdhrI1tQ4j — Yogi // SHIVTHAKARE Supporter BB16 (@Gracious_YOGI) November 4, 2022

Priyanka herself is talking to shiv by showing finger and telling him why are you showing her finger? Wow

Tomorrow's episode is going to be interesting shiv on fire ? can't wait #ShivThakare? #ShivSena @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @justvoot pic.twitter.com/tRQllUkhct — Vartika Bhardwaj (@Vartika_2795) November 4, 2022

Whose side are you on? Shiv Thakare or Priyanka? While in the Weekend Ka Vaar we saw blaming Priyanka for Ankit Gupta's silence and this left the viewers divided.