Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its grand finale. The massive battle is between fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Both of them have played really hard. The last couple of weeks is when campaigning reaches its crescendo. On Sunday, supporters of Shiv Thakare took out a massive rally in Amravati. They did a flash mob dance with a huge cut out of the home town star. Cars with banners were also part of the roadshow. The PR machinery of every contestant is doing its best to attract more eyeballs. Over the years, things have come a lot more competitive.

A source told us, "Everyone wants Shiv Thakare to win. Amravati has never had a homegrown celebrity. It will be a huge thing if he wins Bigg Boss Hindi. Some restaurant owners are offering discounts to customers who can show that they have voted for Shiv Thakare for a specific number of times. If yes, they will get discounts on restaurant bills." This is not all. It seems people from villages around Amravati are taking pics outside the residence of Shiv Thakare. "In cities, people won't get starry unless they see a Shah Rukh Khan. It is a big thing for them. His mom has been getting visitors 24x7," the source said.

The son of a middle class home, Shiv Thakare is an engineer from GH Raisoni College in Nagpur. He owns a dance studio in Amravati. Shiv Thakare will be soon seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The young man has a dream to become an actor. On Bigg Boss 16, people loved his bond with Abdu Rozik. The duo were named as ShibDu. Bigg Boss 16 has been a very successful season. It also got an extension of four weeks.