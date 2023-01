Bigg Boss season 16 has been witnessing high-voltage drama every single day as contestants are getting involved in fights and arguments. Vikkas Manaktala who recently got evicted from 's reality show has slammed Shiv Thakare. Vikkas's wife Gunjan took to Twitter and said that Shiv is wearing the clothes she sent for her husband. Gunjan even revealed that Shiv hid some of the clothes and perfumes of her husband Vikkas that she had sent to him and he is wearing them now after he got evicted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reveals to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she is being loved immensely outside; mandali gets insecure of their bonding

Now, Shiv's manager has finally reacted to Vikkas's wife's allegations and called it a cheap stunt. He took to his social media handle and said that he would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a statement on a public platform. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta sends love and strength to Priyanka Chahar Choudhury after she gets bashed by Salman Khan for no reason

Have a look at Shiv Thakare manager's tweet -

Shiv Manager's statement. Shame on the couple using cheap tactics to defame #ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/mRNwcdBwFL — Shiv Thakare || Rashi? (@ShivThakareArmy) January 1, 2023

Post eviction, Vikkas called Shiv a donkey and said that he looks sweet and innocent, but he is bitter from the inside. He even called Shiv cunning and said that he is fooling the audineces by pretending to be innocent. Vikkas even said that Shiv instigates contestants and makes them go violent and then plays the victim card. Vikkas said that Shiv is a donkey in the face of a horse.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 got extended after receiving high TRPs and reportedly the show will now end in February. Reportedly, might replace Salman Khan as host for the remaining seasons as Tiger 3 actor's contract with the show is coming to an end.