Bigg Boss 16 will see its winner on Sunday. The toughest competition is between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While he is the darling of the masses, the actress has an edge being the face of the channel. Bigg Boss 16 contestants had a torture task some days back where Archana Gautam brought haldi (Turmeric) powder and threw it on the faces of the contestants. Shiv Thakare has developed an eye infection and it is not healing as quickly as expected. It seems the contestant's discomfort caused a lot of distress to his family. His sister Manisha Thakare revealed this to Filmibeat.

She told the portal that their mom was stressed out seeing this. It seems their mother could not stop crying when she saw Archana Gautam doing that to her son. Manisha said she had to put everything else aside and calm down their mother. Shiv Thakare's mom had come on Bigg Boss 16 and she was loved by all the viewers of the show. Her moments with Abdu Rozik were one of the best. Manisha said that their mother had spoke to Archana Gautam to come to friendly terms with Shiv Thakare. She said she was upset seeing how Archana Gautam did the task with anger.

Fans will remember how Archana Gautam had fed the mother of Shiv Thakare. She had made a paratha especially for her in a separate vessel because she is pure vegetarian. The caring side of Archana Gautam was liked by the audience. But things did get a bit ugly in the torture task given that there was no proper task in the entire season.