In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Karan Johar replaces and takes over the show with his utmost swag. He invites Bollywood singer Badshah onto the stage and they talk about his marriage and also joke about Salman getting married. Netizens are quite excited to know who will get eliminated this week and all eyes are on the promo. The makers of Bigg Boss 16 have released the promo and the video will give you a glimpse of Friday's episode. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating drama and controversies in contestants lives. After the torture task, Archana Gautam gets slammed for her actions. Despite playing and winning the task, Archana faced flak for wasting food by putting it on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

Amid the discussions, Archana's antics host Karan leaves everyone shocked as he confirms elimination. In the viral video, Karan can be seen talking to Shiv and asking if he was not confronting Sumbul Touqeer Khan due to the number game. He even questions the entire mandali and Shiv as he keeps on asking who is responsible for the nomination of mandali members. Well, Shiv, MC Stan and Sumbul have been nominated this week for eviction as they could not win the task. On the other hand, team B including Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not only won the task but also excelled in it.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo video -

In the promo video, asks Shiv if he played the number fame for mandali or for himself. He said, 'Aap naap tol ke khelte ho, playing safe and risk free before nominations. Kisiki wajah se Mandali aaj tootegi?' Shiv tries his level best to justify things and later takes Sumbul's name. Later, Karan tells Shiv, 'Aapko lowest votes mile hai'. This statement and Bigg Boss 16 promo video leave netizens shell-shocked as they see Shiv leaving the house. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be held on February 12, 2023.