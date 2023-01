Bigg Boss 16 fans might soon see a huge fight between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Things have just not been the same ever since he said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a strong and deserving candidate. Post that, Nimrit Kaur has been spending a lot of time with Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma. The two have been telling her that Shiv Thakare does not keep her as his priority. He has only one person which is his buddy MC Stan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been spending less time with the mandali now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta makes shocking reveals about Shalin Bhanot; latter tells Bigg Boss, 'mujhe yeh ghar kaat raha hai'

Throughout the season, Shiv Thakare has done his best for the Mandali. But this is the finale. Fans feel Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is not right in always expecting that he will give her priority in the game. Shiv Thakare has worked hard for everything on the show, which includes his captaincy. He has been captain of the house thrice. This is what angry fans tweeted...

Questioning #ShivThakare because his rivals filled your ears? You lost it girl you lost it? You should have used your brain, maybe things will be alright in coming days but will not be the same as before from the heart. Because people forgive but not forget. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) January 19, 2023

Jhunum k saza kate Nimrit k haters ?#Nimritians #NimritKaurAhluwalia #NimritIsTheBoss https://t.co/4hPYxj5vdC — Archii ?? (@Archiiii09) January 19, 2023

Yeh Kitna bhi koshish kare todwane ki nahi tudege #NimritKaurAhluwalia genuinely made a bond with #ShivThakare we respect tht but we r no one to judge her personally ❤️♾️ #ShivRit pic.twitter.com/GodHx2p9vH — txrshadow (@txrshadow1) January 19, 2023

There is no doubt that the other group wants to be accessible to Mandali as they want to break the group. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia seems to be the easiest target for them. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer are too close now. Do you feel that Shiv and Nimrit should separate if they want to save #ShivRit bond?