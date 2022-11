This week was high on drama. Bigg Boss 16 contestants went all out to be in the game. Fights, romance, tasks and more - a lot unfolded inside the controversial house. Archana Gautam got eliminated from the show as she violently held Shiv Thakare's neck. Amidst a fight that turned violent, Archana Gautam lost her calm and charged at Shiv. This led to her shocking midnight elimination. She pleaded to Shiv Thakare as well as Bigg Boss to give her one more chance but she had to leave. What will be Salman Khan's reaction to all of this?

In a promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, we get a glimpse of it. Unlike the other promos, this one is different. Whatever Salman Khan has to say is muted. It starts with Shiv Thakare talking about topics that provocate Archana Gautam. Then it leads to their fight and then there is Salman Khan. He appears furious and how. He appears to be talking to Shiv Thakare and then there is a presence of Archana Gautam too. Is the host screaming at Shiv and siding with Archana? Or it is the other way round? It will only get clear once the Shukravaar Ka Vaar goes live.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo of Salman Khan here.

Meanwhile, another promo shows Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta fighting again. Tina says that she is trying to protect herself from getting hurt further as Shalin Bhanot compared her to Soundarya Sharma. Their fight seems to see no end.