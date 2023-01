In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the makers welcomed the conetetsants family members. The episode was an emotional ride for the contestants as well as the viewers. , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare already met their loved ones. In the upcoming episode, host Simi Garewal will make a comeback on television after a long time. The actress who gained a lot of popularity for her reality talk show - Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, will be seen adding spice to the contestants' lives with her burning hot questions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's mom plays peace-maker; sorts out issues between Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan [Exclusive]

Simi enters 's reality show in her talk show style and will surely make the audiences walk down memory lane of he talk show. Simi asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to choose between one plate of stardom and a second plate of love. Priyanka chooses a plate of love and says that at the end of life being happy is all that matters. Simi later asks Shalin Bhanot to choose between Tina Datta and a plate of chicken. Shalin does not hesitate to answer the question and said that even if there was anything other than a plate of chicken, he would prefer that but not choose Tina.

and the other housemates get shell-shocked by Shalin's answer. Simi takes a dig at him as she says 'not Tina? Please don't be hard on him'. Simi's one-liner leaves housemates laughing hard.

Last night, Shalin's mother entered the house and called Tina a fake person and also told her son that her love is not true. She even revealed that Tina did everything for the camera and warns Shalin to not fall for it again. She tells Shalin to extend his friendship with Priyanka and make a close bond with her. She even told Shalin to become friends with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and said that she adored their friendship.