Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that has managed to grab the audience's attention with its plot. The makers are all set to launch Bigg Boss season 16 soon and the show will premiere on October 1. The preparations for Bigg Boss season 16 are going on in full swing. The makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned in bringing popular celebs to their show and they will be seen adding high voltage drama. Filmmaker has been confirmed as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

There are reports that social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik will also be participating in Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right. According to TimesofIndia TV, Just Sul and Abdu Rozik will be seen entertaining audiences with their acts. Both, Just Sul and Abdu Rozik enjoy a huge fan following on social media. These huge sensations will win hearts by showcasing their true self. Just Sul also known as Shantinath Sul is a Mechanical engineer and later switched his career to become a social media comedian.

Talking Abdu Rozak, he is a sensation and grabs attention with his singing videos. He hails from Tajikistan. Abdu's singing videos are popular on social media. Abdu gained a lot of fame post his massive fight with fellow Internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov. Abdu Rozak is reportedly also part of 's upcoming film Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan. Bigg Boss 16 will be hosted by Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan.