Bigg Boss 16 fans and many have condemned the presence of Sajid Khan on the show. They felt that it was offensive to alleged victims of the filmmaker who had spoken up on how they allegedly faced sexual advances from him. Around nine women had shared sordid details which even included how he allegedly flashed his genitals before someone. Sona Mohapatra who is one of the most vociferous campaigners of the #MeToo movement in India has called out the channel and makers on Twitter. Now, she has shared a reel where she has spoken about how men who were tainted during the whole movement are slowly making a comeback into the professional space. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's outburst over food fails to impress; netizens says, 'Har baar dusron ke matter main footage leni hai bas' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra)

She has highlighted that Sajid Khan is now seen on a big channel while is making a comeback with the movie, Goodbye that stars Rashmika Mandanna and in lead roles. Even whose name was taken in the matter is back in action. Sona Mohapatra was particularly condescending on how a prominent channel and maker gave space to Sajid Khan. Even fans feel that a certain whitewashing on his image is happening on the show. Also Read - Trending TV News: Bigg Boss 16 contestants fight over ration, Kashmera Shah defends tweet for Sajid Khan, Imlie star Fahmaan Khan in movies and more

This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. ??Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 2, 2022

& I’m sure these ‘marketing,creative’ teams will be chuckling ghoulishly for the free publicity,pr their depraved choices are giving them?Some will get promotions like in the case of Indian Idol in the past.Sleep well in the night dancing on the graves of your conscience.????‍♀️? https://t.co/QdqcJrSTTy — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 3, 2022

Well, it looks like Sajid Khan might be out in a week's time as he has apparently got low votes along with the likes of Gori Nagori. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 3 Live Updates: Shiv Thakare left upset after fight with Soundarya Sharma