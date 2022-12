Bigg Boss 16 has already got an extension of five weeks. The Salman Khan show has been a hit for the channel. The TRP even on weekdays is close to 2. This is because of the contestants. This lot is quite unfiltered which makes it an interesting watch. Plus, we have regional big names like Shiv Thakare and the rap star MC Stan. The trio of Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have also given great content to the show. In a new video, we can see Soundarya Sharma telling Sreejita De that she does not know what makes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary so arrogant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia calls out housemates for plotting Ankit Gupta's elimination; shades Tina Datta's high-handed attitude

She says that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's pride is only on the fact that she has a hit show like Udaariyaan under her belt. Soundarya Sharma says she is a dentist cum actress. Sreejita De also agrees with her. As of now, the house is divided into three mandalis. Fans of PriyAnkit have not taken lightly to this and are trolling Soundarya Sharma.

Sondrrya is saying that pri is not graduate like her.

She can easily flaunt about things but she don't cz she consider herself a mahan lady!

Fu*k you arrogant bit*h just go to hell with yoùr dentist degree?!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltan #priyankit #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/ayTqE0DB0d — ??????⚘ (@Tamema_mehjabin) December 19, 2022

Arey behen she started to finance her family, she is not born with silver spoon on mouth like you, u being dentist, what has changed , u both are still in same platform and pri is more loved — Athira Js (@AthiraJs10) December 19, 2022

Sach hi Toh hai . SHE'S NOT.

Context dekho #PriyankaChaharChaudhary k nibba nibbi pankhon.

Jab wo jagga apne ek faltu 'tv show' par itna ghamand kar skti hai toh Soundarya apni education par kyun nahi?

Par ss nahi karti. Priyanka ki tarah ghatiya nahi hai. — Nimbu Chai (@bb16Opinionando) December 20, 2022

? Jii doctor ki padhai karke chumiya chatti karne se to achha hai 12 the tak padhke ghar aur dosti sambhalna..#PriyAnkit @ColorsTV @BiggBoss kya sach me koi kiski profession and education ke upar jaa sakte hai,ya in sabke contract #PriyAnkit se alag tha? https://t.co/TLmzTBXwT7 — ?????☆ (@mybosscouples) December 20, 2022

Well, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's affair made a lot of noise inside the house. They were also trolled for going inside the bathroom. Ankit Gupta has been nominated by the housemates this week along with Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De and Tina Datta.