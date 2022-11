Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma is slowly shining in the show all thanks to that one wrong decision of Gautam Vig of choosing the captaincy over the inmate's food and she stood by him when the entire house was against him for obvious reasons. while in the last night episode we saw how there was a task given by Bigg Boss where all the contestants were also to come and speak about themselves and why they are more deserving to be in the show and Tina Datta was the judge of the task and this didn't go down well with Soundarya and she claimed that Bigg Boss has been biased towards Tina. And surprisingly even the viewers agree with her.

I feel bad for #SoundaryaSharma.

Man, if she's doing so much for u, then u should also think about her nd take a stand for that. If she is adjusting so much for you without saying anytng thn it dsn't mean that u don't think abt her nd only ask her to adjust.#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/2QWkWgK8v6 — ☘︎ (@qualiteatweetz) November 1, 2022

Soundarya be like : "mujhe lagta hai bigg boss biased hain"

Same girl ! Same ! The world is feeling you rn ! ??#biggboss16 #SoundaryaSharma #GautamSinghVig — ?? (@dil_ka_tukda) November 2, 2022

Tina Datta has become the strongest contestant in the house and she is not the one who has been very voilent in her game but is silently sailing through. Her love game is going strong with Shalin while viewers slam everyone for calling Gautam and Soundarya's relationship fake and why Tina and Shalin's love game is not questioned. IN the latest episode even Soundarya raised this valid question and was lauded by the fans.